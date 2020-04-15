Jason Momoa opens up about becoming 'P.E. coach' to his kids during coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jason Momoa is settling into his new role as a full-time parent amid the coronavirus quarantine, telling Ellen DeGeneres that he’s become his kids' physical education teacher while they're stuck at home.

The 40-year-old actor appears on Wednesday's episode of the host’s at-home version of her show, where the duo has a candid conversation about what it’s like parenting his two kids, 12-year-old daughter Lola and 11-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf who he shares with wife Lisa Bonet.

The former “Game of Thrones” actor confessed that he is happy to get to spend a lot of time at home with his children given that he’s typically always out and about working.

“They have time to check in with their friends, but I think they're really loving it. They're really loving having me home and we're having a great time,” he said (via The Daily Mail).

However, he noted that, when it comes to their education, quarantine presents new challenges.

“Thank God they have their teachers,” he noted of their kids' presumably remote classrooms. He explained that the best he can do in that department is to act as their “P.E. coach” to take them skateboarding and rock-climbing around the house.

Despite being known for his physique, Momoa confessed that he hates working out and worries he’s gotten a little heavy lately. Therefore, he is using his time in lockdown to shed a few pounds.

“Right now I've just been taking it easy on the food, because I love eating and I can't get all the things I like,” he shared. “So I've just been riding my bike and trying to thin out a little bit. I've been getting a little heavy.”

The actor was on hand to promote his next big-screen outing as Duncan Idaho in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel “Dune.” The book spawned five sequels and was previously made into a movie in 1984.