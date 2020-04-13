Jason Alexander hosts star-studded virtual Passover Seder that raised more than $149 million for the CDC

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jason Alexander hosted a star-studded virtual Passover Seder on Saturday night that helped raise money for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's foundation Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund.

The former “Seinfeld” actor opened and closed the hourlong celebration, which saw celebrities such as Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, D’Arcy Carden, Andy Cohen, Fran Drescher, Harvey Fierstein, Tan France, Josh Groban, Whoopi Goldberg, Bette Midler Sarah Silverman and many more take turns telling the biblical story of the Jewish exodus from Egypt and sharing amusing personal stories about Passover as well as musical performances with viewers.

According to the website for the event, titled "Saturday Night Seder," the many stars and celebrities who participated helped raise more than $1,496,000 for the CDC Foundation, which is a nonprofit created by Congress to support the workers of the CDC, which is especially in need amid the ongoing COIVD-19 pandemic.

While such a star-studded event may have been impossible under traditional circumstances, organizers found it easy to convince celebrities to film a little something from the comfort and safety of their homes in order to benefit and entertain the public thanks to everyone being in self-isolation due to the coronavirus.

“The Passover holiday is literally a story of going from confinement to freedom and from winter to spring,” said Oscar and Tony-winning lyricist Benj Pasek, who The New York Times reports originally pitched the idea to Alexander.

“At the Seder table, we ask ourselves, ‘What can you do for people who are suffering because you once suffered?’” Pasek added. “We want to amplify that message because it is one of hope and also one that asks people to give of themselves however they can.”

The lighthearted, family-friendly event streamed Saturday night and is available to watch on the Tasty YouTube Channel in its entirety. Other stars who appeared remotely at the event include: Richard Kind, Julie Klausner, Nick Kroll, Camryn Manheim, Idina Menzel, Debra Messing, Darren Criss, Cynthia Erivo and Billy Eichner.

Within the first five minutes, Alexander sings a song in which he welcomes even non-Jewish people to watch, participate and donate.