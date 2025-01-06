Jamie Foxx thinks 'God sometimes slips away' in Hollywood

After suffering a brain bleed in the spring of 2023, resulting in a stroke and subsequent coma, Jamie Foxx has had a reunion, of sorts, with God.

The entertainer, 57, who was nominated for his comedy special "What Had Happened Was…" at the Golden Globes on Sunday, suggested while walking the carpet that maintaining a relationship with God in conjunction with the hustle and bustle of Hollywood was difficult, although there had been a resurgence during his recovery.

"You know, when you’re in Hollywood, you know, God sometimes slips away," he told Extra. "But when I spoke to him, he says, ‘Listen, I need you to sit over here for a second, but when you get back out there, I ain’t telling you to be an angel, but just - you know - you have a different thing.’"

"When you dream about what you want to be, you only dream the good things. You dream the big career, the houses. You never dream tragedy," he continued, noting that his daughters, Corinne and Anelise, stepped up when he needed their support most. "But when tragedy happens in a real way, you need solid family and friends, so the two ladies that are with me tonight, Corinne Marie Foxx, my daughter, and Anelise Estelle Fox, held me down in a way that is hard to interpret in these settings."

In addition to his daughters, Foxx has credited the power of prayer as contributing to his recovery. "I wanna start by saying thank you to everyone that prayed for me when I was in a bad way… here lately I’ve been able to thank some of you personally but I want to say to all of you. I NEEDED EVERY PRAYER… you lifted me through… I was able to make it to today because of your prayers," he wrote on Instagram in December 2023, celebrating his 56th birthday.

Nearly two years removed from being in a weekslong coma, Foxx told Extra that his approach to life is believing that there are "no bad days."

"You take a picture on your cell phone and you hit that first filter, and it brightens up, that’s the way my life looks now," he explained.

