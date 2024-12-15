Jamie Foxx denounces 'the devil' after physical altercation at Beverly Hills restaurant left him with stitches

Jamie Foxx thanked his fans for support and condemned the devil following an altercation in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Foxx, 57, wrote on Instagram that "the devil is busy … but I'm too blessed to be stressed," two days after he was injured while celebrating his birthday with friends at celebrity favorite restaurant, Mr. Chow.

The Academy Award-winning actor required medical attention and received stitches after an unknown person threw a glass from another table, which then hit Foxx in the mouth.

"The devil is a lie," Foxx captioned the post shared on Instagram Sunday morning.

"Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright… and huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by ‘What Had Happened Was’ … number 1 on @netflix if you haven’t checked it out please go check it out it’s from my heart and my soul…"

Authorities with the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call after 10 p.m. on Friday at the popular eatery located on Camden Drive, according to a release obtained by Fox News Digital.

After an investigation, officers determined the assault with a deadly weapon was "unfounded," but an incident involving a "physical altercation between parties" was discovered. No arrests were made, and police indicated the investigation is ongoing.

"Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called, and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands," his representative told Fox News Digital.

The "Collateral" star revealed more insight into the mysterious medical emergency he suffered in April 2023, with his latest Netflix special, "What Had Happened Was."

"I was fighting for my life," Foxx said of the experience where doctors told him he had a brain bleed which led to a stroke. "April 11, I was having a bad headache and I asked my boy for an aspirin… before I could get the aspirin… I went out. I don’t remember 20 days."

At the time of the medical scare, Foxx was in Atlanta working alongside Cameron Diaz on their Netflix film, "Back in Action." He received care in a Georgia-area hospital, and returned to the set in January 2024.

"I was so dizzy from the stroke… 20 days I don’t remember," Foxx said. "On May 4, I woke up. When I woke up, I found myself in a wheelchair. I couldn’t walk."