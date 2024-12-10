Jamie Foxx addresses rumors Diddy 'was trying to kill' him

Jamie Foxx returned to television screens with a vengeance Monday, and cleared the air on reports circulating about his relationship with disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Foxx, 56, discussed the near-death medical emergency he suffered in April 2023 in his Netflix comedy special, and revealed he had a "brain bleed that led to a stroke." Following the stroke, he admitted he didn't "remember 20 days" following a weekslong coma.

The Academy Award-winning actor remained mostly silent about his hospital stint and recovery efforts, until Internet chatter recently targeted Combs for "trying to kill" Foxx.

"The Internet said Puffy was trying to kill me, that’s what the Internet was saying. I know what you thinking, ‘Diddy?’" Foxx joked on stage for his "What Had Happened Was" special filmed at Atlanta's Alliance Theater in October.

"Hell no, I left them parties early. I was out by 9, something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here."

Foxx continued, "Your life doesn’t flash before your face. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. I was in that tunnel, though. It was hot in that tunnel. S--- am I going to the wrong place in this mother----er?"

"Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, ‘Come on.’ Or is that Puffy [Sean Combs]? I’m f---ing around."

Later on in the set, Foxx joked, "If it was Puffy, he had a flaming bottle of Johnson &… I’m just kidding."

Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17.

Authorities alleged Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Freak Offs" were "elaborate produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded," according to the indictment. Diddy and his staff allegedly transported commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally for the "Freak Offs," which regularly occurred and sometimes lasted multiple days, often including multiple sex workers, the indictment said.

Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled Combs' trial to begin on May 5. The prosecution expects the government's case to take three weeks to lay out, while Combs' legal team estimated needing one week to argue the rapper's defense.

While the "Last Night" singer has maintained his innocence, if found guilty he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

