Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx addresses rumors Diddy 'was trying to kill' him

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, if convicted, faces 15 years to life in prison on sex crimes charges

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Jamie Foxx says he was in coma, 'on the brink of death' during mysterious health scare in new special: insider Video

Jamie Foxx says he was in coma, 'on the brink of death' during mysterious health scare in new special: insider

Demecos Chambers told Fox News Digital that Foxx's health scare was extremely serious and he was told he had a "30% likelihood of surviving."

Jamie Foxx returned to television screens with a vengeance Monday, and cleared the air on reports circulating about his relationship with disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Foxx, 56, discussed the near-death medical emergency he suffered in April 2023 in his Netflix comedy special, and revealed he had a "brain bleed that led to a stroke." Following the stroke, he admitted he didn't "remember 20 days" following a weekslong coma.

The Academy Award-winning actor remained mostly silent about his hospital stint and recovery efforts, until Internet chatter recently targeted Combs for "trying to kill" Foxx.

JAMIE FOXX SUFFERED 'BRAIN BLEED THAT LED TO A STROKE,' DIDN'T ‘REMEMBER 20 DAYS' DURING WEEKSLONG COMA

Jamie Foxx wears black and white shirt next to Sean Diddy Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jamie Foxx, pictured in 2017, have been friends for years. (Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

"The Internet said Puffy was trying to kill me, that’s what the Internet was saying. I know what you thinking, ‘Diddy?’" Foxx joked on stage for his "What Had Happened Was" special filmed at Atlanta's Alliance Theater in October.

"Hell no, I left them parties early. I was out by 9, something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here."

JAY-Z FILES MOTION TO DISMISS RAPE LAWSUIT WITH SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS, DEMANDS END TO ‘EXTORTION SAGA’

Foxx continued, "Your life doesn’t flash before your face. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. I was in that tunnel, though. It was hot in that tunnel. S--- am I going to the wrong place in this mother----er?"

Comedian Jamie Foxx holds microphone while wearing brown leather shirt.

Jamie Foxx returned to the stage for his Netflix special, "What Had Happened Was..." (Netflix)

"Your life doesn’t flash before your face. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. I was in that tunnel, though."

— Jamie Foxx

"Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, ‘Come on.’ Or is that Puffy [Sean Combs]? I’m f---ing around."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Later on in the set, Foxx joked, "If it was Puffy, he had a flaming bottle of Johnson &… I’m just kidding."

Jamie Foxx holds his hands in the air at Atlanta clubhouse.

Jamie Foxx told the audience he left Diddy parties early. (Netflix)

"Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, ‘Come on.’ Or is that Puffy [Sean Combs]? I’m f---ing around."

— Jamie Foxx

Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Authorities alleged Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital. 

"Freak Offs" were "elaborate produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded," according to the indictment. Diddy and his staff allegedly transported commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally for the "Freak Offs," which regularly occurred and sometimes lasted multiple days, often including multiple sex workers, the indictment said.

A court sketch and close up of Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs pleaded not guilty to federal charges in September. (Reuters/Jane Rosenberg, Getty Images)

Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled Combs' trial to begin on May 5. The prosecution expects the government's case to take three weeks to lay out, while Combs' legal team estimated needing one week to argue the rapper's defense.

While the "Last Night" singer has maintained his innocence, if found guilty he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending