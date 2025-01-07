James Woods evacuates home threatened by LA wildfire

James Woods thanked first responders in posts shared online for keeping his community safe before evacuating his home as flames from the Palisades Fire roared through hills in his backyard.

Woods, 77, captured images of the wildfire as he evacuated. The wildfire sparked Tuesday morning in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials confirmed the Palisades Fire broke out after 11 a.m. near the southeast side of Palisades Drive. Evacuation orders were issued as the blaze grew to approximately 200 acres in size.

PACIFIC PALISADES WILDFIRE FORCES THOUSANDS TO FLEE CALIFORNIA HOMES; MUSEUM CLOSES

"We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well," Woods wrote. "We are safe and out. There are several elementary schools in our neighborhood and there was an enormous community effort to evacuate the children safely.

"Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fox News Digital contacted Woods' representative for comment.

"Standing in my driveway getting ready to evacuate," Woods said in a clip shared on X. "We've got a lot of planes going over, dropping water, but… "

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Woods' video appeared to show flames burning on the hillside near a home. It's unclear if the property in his video was damaged in the blaze.

"Hope everybody gets out safely," he wrote in another post showing heavy smoke covering the sky. An hour later, Woods showed flames near the deck of his home in a video shared on X, in addition to "the view from one of our security cameras."

Maria Shriver shared a post wrote, "Heartbreaking fire devastating our city. So many friends have evacuated as firefighters from all over are being called in. Stay safe, everyone!"

An extreme wildfire threat covers much of Southern California through Wednesday as a "life-threatening, destructive, widespread windstorm" is expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, Los Angeles forecasters at the National Weather Service said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX Weather's Heather Brinkmann contributed to this report