James Van Der Beek selling 'Varsity Blues' merchandise to combat 'financial burden' of cancer

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Neither fame nor fortune will make you immune to cancer. 

Actor James Van Der Beek, 47, knows this all too well.

Van Der Beek, best known for his titular role in television's "Dawson's Creek" as well as his portrayal of backup quarterback Jonathan "Mox" Moxon in the 1999 picture, "Varsity Blues," announced on social media that he was selling jerseys emblazoned with the latter character's last name in celebration of the movie's 25th anniversary. 

"Each one personally autographed by me," he wrote in his Instagram caption. 

JAMES VAN DER BEEK FORCED TO REVEAL CANCER DIAGNOSIS AHEAD OF PLANNED TIMELINE

James Van Der Beek in a white football uniform stares at Jon Voight in a blue jacket, pointing his finger in a scene from "Varsity Blues"

James Van Der Beek and Jon Voight in a scene from the 1999 classic, "Varsity Blues." (Getty Images)

But he also shared that any profit made from the merchandise would go to help those impacted by cancer, himself included. "100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own)," he wrote.

A representative for Van Der Beek did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for more information on how proceeds would be allocated.

Three weeks ago, Van Der Beek revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer. In an effort to subvert a tabloid breaking the story, Van Der Beek shared his diagnosis on social media.

"There’s no playbook for how [to] announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon," the "Dawson's Creek" heartthrob wrote on Instagram. "To raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms. But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news."

Van Der Beek wrote that he'd been handling the matter "privately" and was "getting treatment and dialing in" his "overall health with greater focus than ever before."

James Van Der Beek in a blue football jersey outstretches his arm holding a football split the back of his jersey with the name Moxon on it, referencing his character from Varsity Blues

James Van Der Beek showed off his "Varsity Blues" jersey on social media. (James Van Der Beek Instagram)

"It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready. Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline.… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention."

Van Der Beek, who shares six children with wife Kimberly, told People that his view of cancer before being diagnosed was skewed. 

"I’d always associated cancer with age and with unhealthy, sedentary lifestyles. But I was in amazing cardiovascular shape. I tried to eat healthy – or as far as I knew it at the time," he explained.

James Van Der Beek, wearing a fuzzy jacket, takes a selfie with his wife Kimberly and their six children

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly share six children together. (James Van Der Beek Instagram)

But then his bowel movements noticeably changed – something Van Der Beek chalked up to an unhealthy diet

"I thought maybe I needed to stop coffee," he shared. "Or maybe not put cream in the coffee. But when I cut that out and it didn’t improve, I thought, ‘All right, I better get this checked out.’"

James Van Der Beek in a black fabric collared shirt with brown trim soft smiles on carpet

James Van Der Beek initially thought his cancer symptoms were due to a bad diet. (JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

After undergoing a colonoscopy and learning of his diagnosis, Van Der Beek said he "went into shock."

"This has been a crash course in the mastery of mind, body, and spirit," he said.. "I thought, ‘This is either going to take me out of the body, or it’s going to teach me how to truly live in it.'"

"The trickiest thing is there are so many unknowns with cancer," he continued, opting not to share his treatment plan or current health status. "You think, ‘How do I fix this? Is this healing me? Is this hurting me? Is this working? Is it coming back?’ As someone who likes answers, not knowing is one of the hardest things."

James Van Der Beek in a grey jacket with sherling trim and dark grey scarf looks serious on the carpet

James Van Der Beek thanked all his supporters on Thanksgiving, acknowledging it had been "a tough year" for him. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T)

But Van Der Beek added that he's "cautiously optimistic," and has "a lot to live for." 

On Thanksgiving, he wrote on social media, "It’s been a tough year… and I’m thankful for all of it. For the giant life re-direct cancer has placed in my path. For the gift of knowing what it feels like to have friends come through on such a profound level, and in ways I never would have been able to ask for had I not been going through it," he said, adding that he was thankful for his fans and family's support.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

