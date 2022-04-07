Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out to celebrate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

It's Pinkett Smith's second social media post since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram on Thursday to congratulate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson after the Senate confirmed her to the Supreme Court.

Pinkett Smith shared two images of Jackson along with the caption, "She did it! Congrats #ketanjibrownjackson."

Jackson's confirmation by the Senate fulfilled President Biden's campaign promise to appoint the first Black woman to the high court.

Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, March 23, 2022. 

Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, March 23, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The vote was bipartisan, 53-47, with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah voting for Jackson. The Republican senators previously announced their support for the history-making confirmation, saying she is well-qualified. Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the confirmation vote Thursday afternoon.

This is the second time Pinkett Smith has spoken out on social media since her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke at Pinkett Smith's expense. 

In the days following the incident, Pinkett Smith shared a cryptic message about healing.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at the Oscars on March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at the Oscars on March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Rock quipped about Pinkett Smith's bald head while presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars. The joke prompted Smith to walk on stage and slap Rock in the face.

Smith has since apologized directly to Rock and to the Academy. For Pinkett Smith, she said she is focusing on healing.

"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," the actress shared on her personal Instagram account at the time. She made no mention of the Oscars. 

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Academy Board of Governors has rescheduled a meeting to discuss the incident from April 18 to this Friday.

Will Smith accepts the best actor Oscar for "King Richard" at the Oscars on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Will Smith accepts the best actor Oscar for "King Richard" at the Oscars on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo AP/Chris Pizzello)

The move comes on the heels of Smith's decision to resign from the Academy.

In a letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Academy president David Rubin called for a board meeting to take place on Friday, April 8 at 9 a.m. PT.

The meeting's purpose is to "address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27," the letter said in part.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and Tyler Olsen contributed to this report 

Mariah Haas is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

