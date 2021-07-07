Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she passed out on 'Nutty Professor' set from 'bad batch of ecstasy'

Jada Pinkett Smith got candid about her struggles with drugs and alcohol on the latest "Red Table Talk" episode.

The co-host, 49, revealed she started drinking in high school and when alcohol wasn't enough, starting mixing it with ecstasy and weed.

"I was drinking hard in high school too, and when I got out here, I was doing cocktails. So ecstasy, alcohol, weed," the "Girls Trip" actress admitted. "I wasn't doing things that I thought was addictive. But I would do those three together. That was my cocktail."

Pinkett Smith said her threshold became "so high" she needed more and more to achieve the same high. In fact, one time her addiction affected her career.

She said it happened on the set of the 1996 film "The Nutty Professor."

"I had one incident. That was an eye-opening incident for me as well. I had one incident on ‘Nutty Professor.’ I passed out. Makeup trailer," Pinkett Smith recalled. "I passed out. I went to work high, and it was a bad batch of ecstasy."

"I told everybody that I had taken – I must've had old medication in a vitamin bottle. That's what I said," she continued.

The incident though, she said was a wake-up call. "But I tell you what I did though. Got my a-- together and got on that set. That was the last time."

"I had to reach my rock bottoms," Pinkett Smith said.