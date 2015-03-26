Its Official: Carrie Underwood Confirms Her Engagement to Hockey Star

Its official – Carrie Underwood is off the market.

“I'm happy to confirm that Carrie Underwood is engaged to Mike Fisher, and the couple couldn't be happier,” a rep for the country crooner told Pop Tarts on Monday. “No wedding date has been set at this time.”

Fisher also confirmed the news at a press conference on Monday, according to reports, and said he popped the big question on Sunday.

SLIDESHOW: Fun pics of the lovely and talented Carrie Underwood.

Underwood and the Ottawa Senators hockey star started dating last year, and just one month ago the former “American Idol” was forced to squash rumors that she and the 29-year-old sports star were shacking up.

“I read something recently that a certain someone and I were moving in together,” she wrote on her fan club website. “This is beyond not true...just another example of people making stuff up out of thin air!"

Just a few weeks ago, Underwood also told Pop Tarts that she was pretty much the only one from her high school that wasn’t already married with children.

“I'm 26 now, and I feel like this is the biggest point in someone's life for maturity to happen. Most of the people I went to school with are married and have kids,” she said. “This is just a time for growth, and I feel like I definitely experienced a lot of growth from then to now. I've grown up a lot.”

Congrats guys!