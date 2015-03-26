'Idol' Recap: Top 24 finalists are named, plus a few surprise extras

For those of you losing sleep over whether or not Adam Brock would be a part of the Top 24 on “American Idol,” you can relax–the devoted young father with the soulful voice has made it through to the semifinals.

“You’re going to have a beautiful life, because you’re going on through and you made it baby!” congratulated judge Steven Tyler. “Look at this man, I’m in love!”

Also joining Brock was Jeremy Rosado, who wowed the judges by holding an impossibly long high note during his rendition of Carrie Underwood’s "I Know You Won't.”

“There’s no way we wouldn’t want you in the Top 24 this year,” said judge Jennifer Lopez. “It was unanimous. Congratulations!”

Shannon Magrane, perhaps best remembered for Tyler telling her father, famed baseball star Joe Magrane, that the 16-year-old was “hot, humid and happening,” made it through with her version of "The Trouble With Love Is."

“Does your daddy still hate me?” Tyler asked rhetorically after giving Magrane the good news.

Sharp-shooting Mississippian Skylar Laine, this season’s answer to country superstar Reba McEntire, made it through–and promised Tyler some fresh game.

“I’ll bring you some deer meat,” laughed Laine. “(Judge Randy Jackson) should bring you the crawfish–he’s from Louisiana!”

Hallie Day, who survived a suicide attempted and was an early favorite of Lopez’s, made it through, as did country crooner Chase Likens and second-time hopeful Aaron Marcellus.

Deandre Brackensick, notable for a mass of corkscrew curls and a high falsetto voice, wowed the judges with his stirring performance of "This Woman's Work."

“This year was different,” Lopez told the second-time contestant. “We could see your confidence had grown, we could see that your voice had grown. We’d be crazy, crazy people if we didn’t ask you to be in the Top 24.”

Hollie Cavanaugh faced the judges with pals Shelby Tweten and Ariel Sprague, but only Cavanaugh advanced through to the Top 24.

Early favorite David “Mr. Steal Your Girl” Leathers, Jr. was eliminated, losing his spot to fellow baby-faced singer Eben Francekewitz.

“Eban’s a great guy, he deserves it,” said a gracious Leathers, Jr. “I mean, I’m devastated, but you know, this is not going to stop me–I’m going to keep doing what I do, and I’m definitely going to come back season.”

Happily for fans of Leathers, Jr., there’s a chance that we’ll see him keep doing what he does before next year–”American Idol” is adding a 13th male contestant to the mix on next Tuesday’s two-hour live show.

“In a dramatic turn of events, the judges felt compelled to reinstate another guy into the competition,” explained host Ryan Seacrest.

Leathers, Jr., Johnny Keyser, Richie “Cowboy” Law and Jermaine "Gentle Giant" Jones are the four wild cards that will join the Top 12 boys next Tuesday.

Up next: “American Idol” presents not two, but THREE live two-hour elimination shows that will determine season 11’s Top 12 finalists.