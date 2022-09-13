Iconic French director Jean-Luc Godard dies at age 91

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jean-Luc Godard, the French-Swiss director who pioneered the French New Wave film movement in the 1960s, died at the age of 91.

News of his death was confirmed by French media on Tuesday morning.

Godard is known as a significant figure in the French New Wave movement. The movement, which differed from previous film styles, integrated experimentation with editing techniques and emphasized realism in storytelling.

Godard's debut film À bout de souffle (Breathless) launched his reputation of being one of the world’s most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond.

His films propelled Jean-Paul Belmondo to stardom. Godard's controversial modern nativity play "Hail Mary" grabbed headlines when Pope John Paul II denounced it in 1985.

Godard also collaborated with iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot in 1963 with the film Le Mépris (Contempt).

Godard married actress Anna Karina in 1961, who starred in several of his films. After the couple was divorced in 1965, he married Anne Wiazemensky.

The iconic director inspired a countless number of filmmakers including Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese and Steven Soderbergh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.