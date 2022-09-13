Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Iconic French director Jean-Luc Godard dies at age 91

Godard was an iconic figure of French cinema and worked with actors such as Alain Delon and Brigitte Bardot

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Jean-Luc Godard, the French-Swiss director who pioneered the French New Wave film movement in the 1960s, died at the age of 91.

News of his death was confirmed by French media on Tuesday morning. 

Godard is known as a significant figure in the French New Wave movement. The movement, which differed from previous film styles, integrated experimentation with editing techniques and emphasized realism in storytelling.

French actress Brigitte Bardot (R) chats with actor Antoine Bourseiller on the filming of "Masculin-Feminin" directed by Jean-Luc Godard (L) in Paris on November 27, 1965.

French actress Brigitte Bardot (R) chats with actor Antoine Bourseiller on the filming of "Masculin-Feminin" directed by Jean-Luc Godard (L) in Paris on November 27, 1965. (AFP via Getty Images)

Godard's debut film À bout de souffle (Breathless) launched his reputation of being one of the world’s most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond.

His films propelled Jean-Paul Belmondo to stardom. Godard's controversial modern nativity play "Hail Mary" grabbed headlines when Pope John Paul II denounced it in 1985.

Godard also collaborated with iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot in 1963 with the film Le Mépris (Contempt).

Alain Delon and Jean-Luc Godard in Paris in 1989.

Alain Delon and Jean-Luc Godard in Paris in 1989. (ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Godard married actress Anna Karina in 1961, who starred in several of his films. After the couple was divorced in 1965, he married Anne Wiazemensky. 

Director Jean-Luc Godard looks on before receiving the Swiss Federal Design Award Grand Prix held at X-Tra on November 30, 2010, in Zurich, Switzerland.

Director Jean-Luc Godard looks on before receiving the Swiss Federal Design Award Grand Prix held at X-Tra on November 30, 2010, in Zurich, Switzerland. (The Image Gate/Getty Images)

The iconic director inspired a countless number of filmmakers including Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese and Steven Soderbergh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

