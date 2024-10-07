Hurricane Helene relief concert brings country stars Luke Combs, Eric Church back home to North Carolina

Country stars continue to come together to aid in Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Singers Luke Combs and Eric Church, as well as bluegrass musician Billy Strings and legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor, are uniting for Concert for Carolina, an event that will raise funds for relief for the Carolina region in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

The concert will be held on Oct. 26 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with tickets going on sale on Oct. 10 on Ticketmaster's website.

The event will be hosted by ESPN’s Marty Smith and Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley. Additional artists have yet to be announced.

The concert is being presented by Explore Asheville, and according to a press release, "All proceeds from the event, including sponsorships, will be split 50/50 between Combs and Church’s Chief Cares Foundation to administer to organizations of their choosing in support of relief efforts across the Carolinas and the Southeast."

"This is my home. It’s in every fiber of who I am. Our family members, friends, neighbors and communities are in dire need. I’m honored to share the stage with an incredible lineup in order to help meet those needs. Through the dark, light will shine." — Eric Church

Combs is giving his share of the proceeds to "Samaritan's Purse, Manna Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, as well as one more organization still to be announced." For Church's portion, he's "focused on helping established charities and organizations that are well managed, organized and can expedite aid directly to the families affected by Hurricane Helene."

In a post shared on Instagram to accompany the announcement, Combs wrote, "I told y’all I had something big planned for Carolina. One of the ways we’re helping is a benefit concert at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 26th! This concert took so much planning, work, and coordination from so many people. I’m so thankful to everyone who helped make this a possibility on such short notice. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday and 100% of all proceeds will be going directly to those who need it most."

In his own post, Church said, "This is my home. It’s in every fiber of who I am. Our family members, friends, neighbors and communities are in dire need. I’m honored to share the stage with an incredible lineup in order to help meet those needs. Through the dark, light will shine."

Both Combs and Church are North Carolina natives — Combs was raised in Asheville, while Church is from Granite Falls.

They both attended Appalachian State University, located in Boone, North Carolina.

Combs eventually moved to Nashville to further his music career, but he still feels a strong connection to his home state. In an interview on the "Dirty Mo Media" podcast earlier this year, he said, "A lot of my favorite memories of my life were made there." He said that he hopes to one day own a second home there in the mountains.

Church also made the move out of state to Nashville, though he splits his time between Music City and his home in North Carolina. In a video he posted to Instagram over the weekend, he said that that home is a "refuge" to him, adding, "It's a place where I've always said my soul was at rest."

He's said that he'll be donating all publishing royalties from his new song, "Darkest Hour," to the relief efforts.

Several other stars have taken the time to donate to Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

East Tennessee native Dolly Parton donated $1 million to The Mountain Way Foundation, the country star announced Friday.

"I'm happy to be here," Parton said at a press conference. "And I'm sure a lot of you are wondering where I've been. Everybody's saying, 'Where's Dolly? Well, I've been like everybody else, trying to absorb everything going on, trying to figure out all the best ways to do this."

Morgan Wallen, also from East Tennessee, donated $500,000 to the Red Cross via the Morgan Wallen Foundation . The money will go to helping those who have been affected by Hurricane Helene's destruction.

Wallen has also created a "HELP" T-shirt, with 100% of the artist's proceeds going to the Morgan Wallen Foundation for Hurricane Helene's relief fund, the country music star shared on Instagram Friday.

Miranda Lambert and her MuttNation Foundation are making sure animals affected by Hurricane Helene are being taken care of.

On Oct. 2, Lambert took to social media to share that she and MuttNation have donated $100,000 to the relief efforts.

