'Home Town' star Erin Napier pens emotional post about COVID grief: 'I miss the normal'

Erin Napier opened up about how she's emotionally struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Home Town" host said in a heartfelt post on social media that although she knows life will not go back to "normal" she takes comfort in knowing we’re all in this together.

Napier, 35, revealed that in March she, her 2-year-old daughter Helen, and her mother all fell ill with COVID-like symptoms but were never formally diagnosed.

“Lately I find myself daydreaming about 2019 and all that we took for granted,” Napier wrote. “I wish I could go back and spend one normal day hugging my friends and crew without thinking twice. I wish Helen could play in a park and make new friends and lick the leftover Halloween Dum Dum stickiness from her fingers without the constant low grade worry about the last time she washed her hands.”

Napier added how she lost her grandmother in May but didn't reveal whether it was from coronavirus complications. “I wish I never worried when the people I love had a sniffle or sneeze, especially our parents and aunts and uncles," she said.

The interior designer added how she misses going to church and Sunday school classrooms.

“It all felt temporary for so many months, but it’s beginning to feel like part of me now, this thing I’m carrying that’s too heavy,” Napier concluded. “I just miss the normal and am feeling the grief in it lately. But I know y’all do too. And I guess there’s some comfort in that. ”

Back in March, Napier said she had chills, body aches, low-grade fever and a cough but never got a COVID test since the symptoms dissipated.

The Mississippi native and her woodworker husband, Ben, rose to fame on HGTV after a producer found them on social media renovating their home themselves.