Helen Mirren says Kurt Cobain's death is 'so sad' because he 'never saw GPS'

While reflecting on her own coming of age, Helen Mirren referenced Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's death.

During an interview with Evening Standard's "Brave New World" podcast, the actress, 79, opened up about how "sad" it was that Cobain died at such a young age and didn't get a chance to be a part of and witness the growth of modern technology.

"You’ve moved through your life, and you are at the other end of your life," she said. "You’re at the place you never imagined you’d ever reach when you’re 20, or 30 or even 40. But the reality is you do reach it — if you’re lucky. And that’s the No. 1 thing you realize … is your good fortune at getting to be [alive]. I’m 79, and you lose people along the way.

"I always say it’s so sad that Kurt Cobain died when he did, because he never saw GPS," she added. "GPS is the most wonderful thing, to watch my little blue spot walking down the street. I just find it completely magical and unbelievable.

"I’m not full of youth, but I am life full," she added. "I much prefer that phrase. … And I feel so grateful that I lived in a world without technology for quite some time. I knew a world without technology in a deep and full sense. … Human connection was a very different thing back then."

This isn't the first time Mirren has referenced Cobain when discussing age.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2014, she said, "Look at Kurt Cobain — he hardly even saw a computer. The digital stuff that’s going on is so exciting. I’m just so curious about what happens next."

Two years later, in 2016, she told the Daily Mail, "If I’d died at 27, the age that Kurt Cobain died in 1994, I’d never have even known there was an internet. Incredible things are happening all the time, and I can’t wait to see what comes next."

Cobain was found dead in his Seattle home April 8, 1994. Forensic analysis determined he died by suicide with a shotgun blast to his head three days earlier. He was 27.