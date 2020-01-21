Harry Hamlin says playing a gay man in the 1982 movie 'Making Love' ended his career

Harry Hamlin believes that taking on the role of a gay man in the 1982 film “Making Love” ruined his movie career.

The 68-year-old star appeared on the “It Happened in Hollywood” podcast Saturday where he opened up about his career and his role opposite Michael OntKean in the controversial film.

“Everyone in town had turned the movie down," Hamlin explained. "Because at that time the idea of a gay world was still not accepted."

The film focused on a married doctor played by OntKean who finds himself increasingly attracted to Hamlin’s character, an openly gay man. The two engage in an affair and even share some romantic scenes together on-screen. At the time, Hamlin said the script was “exactly the kind of movie” that he was looking to do.

“I wanted to do something that’s relevant and edgy, cutting edge,” he explained.

Unfortunately for the star, he believes that he miscalculated in taking the role as he struggled to find work once it was done.

“Overall, in terms of how the way that film was received, it was too early,” he said. “It was like 10 years too early and it completely ended my career. That was the last studio picture I ever did. The door shut with a resounding smash.”

Before agreeing to do “Making Love,” Hamlin, who is married to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna, seemingly had the wind at his back when he starred opposite Laurence Olivier in the 1981 classic “Clash of the Titans.”

He eventually got his career back on track by way of the TV show “L.A. Law,” where he starred as Michael Kuzak. In the ensuing years, he’s had roles on popular shows such as “Veronica Mars,” “Army Wives,” “Shameless,” “Mad Men” and “Glee.”