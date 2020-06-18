Expand / Collapse search
Hallmark Channel announces 'Christmas in July' movie schedule

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries fans will be getting into the Christmas spirit this July.

The network announced its annual lineup of holiday movies for you to enjoy poolside during the summer weeks.

"Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries once again bring the yuletide poolside this July, with the return of the networks' popular summertime Christmas-movie programming events starring fan-favorites Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Paevey and more," according to a press release from the network.

The highly-anticipated programming event begins at 5 p.m. EST/PST on Monday, June 29. The network will continue to air "three heartfelt Yuletide tales" each weeknight.

Photo: (L-R) Patti LaBelle, Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone in 'A Christmas Note'

Photo: (L-R) Patti LaBelle, Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone in 'A Christmas Note' (©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Allister Foster)

Hallmark will also air its "Double Feature Fridays," which pairs original movies of the same franchise, with "Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas" and "Time for You to Come Home for Christmas" on July 3, and "Christmas in Angels Falls" and "Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday" on July 10.

On Saturday, July 4, the network will "honor our country's servicemen and women with a daylong tribute to veterans featuring military-themed holiday movies including 'Operation Christmas,' 'Holiday for Heroes' and 'A Veteran's Christmas,'" the release detailed.

 Photo: (L-R) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Greg Vaughan, Dylan Kingwell in 'A Family Christmas Gift'

 Photo: (L-R) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Greg Vaughan, Dylan Kingwell in 'A Family Christmas Gift' (Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Bettina Strauss)

And Hallmark Channel's annual "Keepsake Christmas" will continue its tradition of nonstop Christmas cheer with 17 days of original holiday movies kicking off at noon EST/PST on Friday, July 10 with "Christmas at Dollywood."

The event will run through July 27 featuring several fan favorites including "The Nine Lives of Christmas," "A Christmas Duet," "Switched for Christmas," "Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy" and "Christmas in Rome."