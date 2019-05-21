Halle Berry explains massive back tattoo, defends cooking topless: 'I do it all the time'

Months after showing off a massive back tattoo on Instagram, Halle Berry has confirmed it wasn’t real.

The “John Wick” star appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last week, along with Anjelica Huston and Allison Williams, when James Corden asked Berry about the viral photo.

“You posted a photo on Instagram which set the Internet ablaze,” the late night host and comedian said before asking: “Is this real? And do you usually make eggs in sequins and no tops?”

After the 52-year-old actress leaned forward to show him her back -- presumably without a tattoo -- Corden asked her what the tattoo was for.

“I am starting a new movie in a few months and so I’m trying out different tattoos to see what will fit best for my character and I’m discovering how long they will last, how much wear I would get out of one, so I know how much it’s all going to cost,” she explained.

“You’ll see me in the months ahead in many different tattoos that I’m trying out,” she added.

Corden proceeded to ask her about cooking without wearing a top, to which she replied: “I do it all the time. It’s fine.”

Even though the late night host looked at her in disbelief, Berry added, “Men can do it all the time. Why can’t women?” as the audience cheered.

Berry posted a picture of the fake tattoo in March. The fake ink featured a long vine with leaves on both sides running down her spine from the top of her neck to her lower back.

"Who says I'm not a mermaid," she captioned the photo, including a mermaid emoji.

Berry was wearing a shimmering, mermaid-colored sequin skirt, while standing in front of a stove. She appeared to be holding a skillet above the fire on her right hand and an egg on top of her head with her left hand.

The "Cloud Atlas" star also posted the risque photo on her Instagram story — that version was decorated with cartoon jellyfish and corals on the bottom corners.

Fox News’ Amy Lieu contributed to this report.