Hailey Baldwin opens up about mental health, says she thinks ‘there’s more attention’ on it lately

Hailey Baldwin reportedly spoke this week about the importance of mental health and divulged the “grounding” place she likes to escape to.

The 22-year-old – who is married to Justin Bieber – told People on Tuesday that she believes self-care can take many different forms, adding that she finds the practice to be “really good for your mentality.”

And as far as mental health is concerned, she reportedly believes it should take top billing.

“I think your mental health should be number one, and it falls to the side a lot,” she told the outlet.

She also thinks the subject has managed to trickle into the mainstream, telling People she believes “there’s more attention” on it as of late.

And when it comes to taking time to herself to unwind, Baldwin told People that she has found the beach to hold several “healthy” aspects.

Baldwin’s remarks came after her husband told fans earlier this month that he’s been “struggling a lot lately,” following reports that he’d undergone treatment for depression.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” Bieber wrote on Instagram. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.”

“I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me,” he continued. “God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..”

