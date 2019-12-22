Gwyneth Paltrow posts topless bikini pic from her at-home sauna

Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram on Sunday to alert her 6.7 million followers that she was getting her last-minute “Christmas schvitz" while inside her at-home sauna.

Paltrow, 47, wore black bikini bottoms and covered her chest with her arms. The Goop founder tagged Clearlight Saunas, but did not mention if the post was an advertisement.

The comments on the post were largely positive and many admirers. Some fellow celebrities, like Kate Hudson and her mother Goldie Hawn seemed more interested in the sauna. Hudson wrote that she needed one and Hawn wrote simply, “The best Sauna ever.”