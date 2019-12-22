Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Gwyneth Paltrow
Published

Gwyneth Paltrow posts topless bikini pic from her at-home sauna

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram on Sunday to alert her 6.7 million followers that she was getting her last-minute “Christmas schvitz" while inside her at-home sauna.

HERE'S THE HOLIDAY 'GOOP' GUIDE

Paltrow, 47, wore black bikini bottoms and covered her chest with her arms. The Goop founder tagged Clearlight Saunas, but did not mention if the post was an advertisement.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The comments on the post were largely positive and many admirers. Some fellow celebrities, like Kate Hudson and her mother Goldie Hawn seemed more interested in the sauna. Hudson wrote that she needed one and Hawn wrote simply,  “The best Sauna ever.”