Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose breaks his foot on first night of reunion tour

Welcome to the jungle!

Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose broke his foot just one show into the band’s vaunted reunion tour.

“This is what can happen when you do something you haven’t done in nearly over 23 years,” the band’s Facebook page explained, along with a video of Rose’s doctor telling how he needed surgery after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.

He’s in a cast and must limit weight on the tootsie for a month. But the group’s Las Vegas gig on Friday was scheduled to go on.

