'Greatest Showman' star Sam Humphrey undergoes risky surgery

The "Greatest Showman" star Sam Humphrey is fighting for his life after undergoing “extremely risky” surgery — according to reports and a statement from his family.

TMZ claims the 24-year-old Australian actor is being treated in Los Angeles for complications caused by Crohn’s disease.

Crohn’s is an inflammatory disease of the intestines that can affect the colon and ileum — causing discomfort for sufferers.

The condition is lifelong and can cause symptoms including weight loss, fatigue, stomach aches and cramps.

Sam’s family have also released a statement confirming the star is undergoing treatment.

“He is currently under the care of some of the best doctors in the world at Cedars Sinai and is undergoing high-risk corrective surgery,” the statement says.

Humphrey was one of the stars of the blockbuster 2017 film "The Greatest Showman" alongside fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman, and A-listers Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya.

The actor, originally born in New Zealand before moving to Melbourne, played the character Charles Stratton (aka General Tom Thumb) — based on a real actor who lived in the 1800s.

"The Greatest Showman" was a hit with moviegoers— and was nominated for an Oscar for its soundtrack.

The semibiographical musical — based on the life of P.T. Barnum — was Humphrey’s first big screen role.

Humphrey had previously starred in several episodes of the Australian soap opera, "Neighbors," between 2016 and 2017.

