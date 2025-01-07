Great American Family actor Keller Fornes dead at 32

Actor Keller Fornes, best known for his role in the Great American Family series "County Rescue," has died. The Texas native was 32.

According to an obituary from the Lacy Funeral Home in Stephenville, Texas, Fornes passed away on Dec. 19, 2024. A cause of death was not shared with the public.

A representative for Fornes did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The network released a statement on Monday, expressing their sympathy for all those who knew Fornes. "We at Great American Media are deeply saddened by the passing of Keller Fornes. He was a special person and talent as an actor, writer, and director as well as a singer and musician," they wrote in an Instagram post.

"His energy and enthusiasm lifted all he worked with here at Great American Media and the cast and crew of County Rescue. Our prayers are with his family and all those he touched."

According to his obituary, Fornes was a graduate of the University of North Texas, where he majored in fine arts. A member of the ATO fraternity, he moved to Atlanta after graduation to pursue a career in film.

His first credited role came in 2016 for an episode of #killerpost, a TV series based on true-crime stories. Fornes portrayed murder victim Seath Jackson. Fornes appeared in a handful of shorts and television series, including "The Walking Dead," before securing his role in "County Rescue."

According to his IMDb, he has one project in post-production.

Fornes is survived by his wife, Margie, as well as his parents, Kimberly and Kobe Fornes, his two brothers, and many extended family members. A service is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11, for the actor.

