Good Eating with Anthony Paris
Start your New Year off on the right foot with these savory offerings from Red Wine with Fish’s Anthony Paris.
• Shirred Eggs
Serves 2
For The Eggs:
Ingredients:
Four Whole Eggs
Pinch of Salt
Pinch of Cayenne Pepper
Two Tablespoons of Unsalted Butter
Method:
Scramble eggs in a bowl with salt and cayenne. Place in a cold pan with the butter. Whisk briskly over moderate heat until the eggs congeal.
For The Vodka Cream (You Will Need A Pastry Bag):
Ingredients:
A Bowl on Ice
One-Half Pint of Heavy Cream
Two-Ounces of Belvedere Vodka
Lemon Juice
Cayenne Pepper
Caviar (One Ounce)
Method:
Whip heavy cream in a bowl over ice until hard peak. Fold in vodka, lemon juice, and cayenne to taste. Spoon into a pastry bag.
To Plate:
Spoon eggs into a ramekin. Pipe vodka cream on top of the eggs. Finish with a spoonful of caviar.
• Panettone French Toast
Serves Four
Ingredients:
Two Thick Slices Of Panettone Bread
2 Eggs
1/4 Cup Milk
1/8 Tspn. Nutmeg
1/4 Tspn. Cinnamon
1 Tblspn. Butter
Orange Zest
Method:
Scramble eggs with milk and spices. Dip bread in egg batter. Heat a pan large enough to fit two slices of bread to medium heat. Places butter in pan and froth butter. DO NOT BROWN. Brown toast on both sides and finish with orange zest.