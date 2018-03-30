Good Eating: Memorial Day Menu

Chef Kent Slabotsky [www.theworldny.com] has recipes to make your holiday weekend memorable.

Classic American Barbecue Sides

(Per Person)

Ingredients

1 Ear Fresh Corn on the Cob

4 ounces Portabellini Mushrooms

½ each Red Onions

4 ounces Fresh Medium Asparagus

½ head Radiccio

1 medium Yukon Gold Potato

Procedure

Corn: Leave in husk, cook on edges where grill is not too hot. About 40 minutes. Allow to cool slightly, then shuck and serve with butter.

Potatoes: Wash. Cut in quarters longways. Blanch in simmering salted water for about 10 minutes. Drain, wrap and refrigerate. (This can be done a day in advance). To grill, brush with oil, season with salt and white pepper, and mark on hot part of clean grill. After achieving nice marks, move to cooler part of grill and cook through. When ready to serve, toss in whole butter, chopped fresh basil, salt and white pepper.

Mushrooms: Wash and blot dry. Toss in oil, salt, white pepper and 5-Spice Powder (available in Asian markets). Place on cookie sheet and roast at high (450) temperature for about 10-12 minutes.

Onions, Asparagus and Radiccio: Peel the onions and slice ½" thick, trim the ends off the asparagus and quarter the radiccio. Brush lightly with oil, season with salt and white pepper, and grill near the hottest part of the grill, turning frequently until desired degree of doneness is achieved. The asparagus will be quick, the onions and radiccio will take about 3 times as long. Turn frequently to avoid excessive charring, but some charring is desirable.

Spicy Peanut Dressing

Ingredients

1 lb Peanut Butter

3 cloves Garlic (Chopped Fine)

1 teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes

1 fluid ounce Rice Vinegar

3/4 cup Honey

1/2 cup Soy Sauce

1 cup Diced Roma Tomato, drained

1 tablespoon Grated Ginger Root, skinned

1/4 cup Lemon Juice

1.25 cups Sesame Oil

Water to adjust to consistency

Procedure:

Combine all ingredients in work bowl of food processor.

Blend on high speed with S-Blade until smooth.

Adjust with cold water to consistency of salad dressing.

Reserve, refrigerated, overnight to allow flavors to bloom.