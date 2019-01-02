Golden Globes 2019 hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh reveal how much political humor will be in the show

In 2018, it was impossible to tune into a major award show without hearing some political jabs and comedy from the sitting host of the event. However, for Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, the Golden Globes might go in a different direction this year.

The hosting duo interviewed each other for a lead-up piece to Sunday’s show for The Hollywood Reporter. In it, they discuss what they’re most excited about for the show and address how much political and/or anti-Trump content will be featured. It seems that both hosts agree that they want the Golden Globes to be a bit of an escape for fans.

“I think people are ready and could use a little smile. Everyone is depressed, and maybe that's as good a reason as any that everyone could use a little time to laugh and celebrate,” Samberg says. “Not to ignore anything, but we spend so much time every day wallowing in a lot of things that are happening in our world that are really depressing, and with good reason — that stuff needs to be paid attention to — but there's also power to being positive and celebratory in the tougher times as well.”

Oh echoed these sentiments saying that she feels her job as host is to give the winners the platform to say what they want, even if that’s political.

“I don’t really think that [getting political] is for the hosts necessarily. You make it an open and safe place for whoever wants to use that platform to speak,” she said.

Oh later noted that she doesn’t have any interest in talking about President Trump at all. However, both hosts agreed that they want to focus on the massive changes being made in Hollywood in the wake of large diversity movements sparked by the #MeToo campaign and several others that have led to an incredibly different casting lineup in film and TV.

“It's become so f---ing undeniable that it's this wonderful wave. It does feel like it's crashing forward, hopefully in this way where you're like, ‘Oh, man, this actually feels different in a really good way,’" Samberg concluded.

The "Killing Eve" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" stars will host the Golden Globe awards on Jan 6 on NBC. The duo previously appeared together at the 2018 Emmys where they presented the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series.