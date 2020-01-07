Golden Globe Awards eyeing Amy Poehler, Tina Fey for 2021 hosting gig: report

With Ricky Gervais promising he’s hosted his last Golden Globes, Page Six is told that some other old favorites may be making an unexpected return.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey also said they were hanging up their microphones after ending their three-year run in 2015.

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS HOST RICKY GERVAIS TEARS INTO HOLLYWOOD ELITE, DISNEY, AMAZON, APPLE

But buzz around the awards on Sunday was that their teams are in early talks with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association about a comeback.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps didn’t get back to us.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.