GoFundMe launched for 'Top Chef' contestant diagnosed with cancer

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Top Chef contestant Fatima Ali, who last week announced her cancer had returned.

Adrienne Cheatham, Ali’s co-star of the show’s 15th season, launched the campaign the day after Ali’s announcement. She said she wanted to help her friend experience her dream of eating and traveling around the world.

The 29-year-old was diagnosed in 2017 with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that grows in the bones or the soft tissue surrounding the bones. Earlier this year, Ali underwent surgery and declared herself cancer free. But in an Oct. 9 essay published in Bon Appetit, Ali announced that the cancer had returned. She wrote that her oncologist told her she has a year to live.

“I was looking forward to being 30, flirty, and thriving. Guess I have to step it up on the flirting. I have no time to lose,” Ali wrote.

She said she has an “ever growing list of (restaurants) I need to visit” around the world. Now, her friends and colleagues are pitching in to make that dream a reality.

“Let’s join together in helping Fati experience all that life has to offer this year,” the page reads. “She has so bravely and courageously shared so much of herself with us, inspiring so many to keep fighting and reminding us to appreciate life. Let’s help her get the most of the life she has been given.”

As of Tuesday morning, the page Team Fati received more than $68,000 of its $150,000 goal.

“Fati will receive 100% of money raised, any money she does not use will be donated to the Sarcoma Foundation of America to help find a cure for this rare cancer,” the page says.