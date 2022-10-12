Gisele Bündchen breaks silence amid divorce rumors from Tom Brady, comments on 'inconsistent' relationships

Gisele Bündchen seemingly broke her silence for the first time since rumors swirled that both she and husband Tom Brady had hired divorce attorneys with a cryptic comment on Instagram.

Author and life coach Jay Shetty took to his Instagram to share a quote from his new book. It reads, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."

Not only did Bündchen like the post, but she also commented with a praying hand emoji, leading people to believe the quote about inconsistency in relationships resonated with her.

A representative for Brady previously had no comment for Fox News Digital when asked about the divorce rumors; however, both he and Bündchen have only continued to fuel split rumors as her absence at his football games grows more substantial, with nearly a third of the season being played.

With minimal contact over the summer, coupled with rumors of living in separate homes in Florida, as well as Brady's 11-day hiatus from training camp and elusive comments about "a lot of s--- going on" to the media, things have pointed toward trouble in Tampa for quite some time.

After winning his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, Brady revealed in an interview with James Corden that he was asked by his wife on the field, "What more do you have to prove?"

