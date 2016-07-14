Gigi Hadid graces cover of 'Vogue,' says it's a 'dream come true'

Gigi Hadid can't stop beaming but can you blame her?

The 21-year-old model landed her first American Vogue cover, taking to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news.

The blond beauty rocks a black-and-blue mesh Versace dress and slicked-back hair on the glossy's August issue, posing alongside Olympic decathlete Ashton Eaton, clad in a Nike USA uniform.

"An ultimate dream come true, I am beyond humbled," Hadid captioned a screenshot of the cover, shot by photographer Mario Testino. "Shooting my first American @voguemagazine cover, in my hometown, was so surreal. And to be able to share it with Olympic Gold Medalist and my new friend #AshtonEaton is such an honor."

"I couldn't think of a cover I'd rather be on than the one celebrating athletes," the California native continued. "Being an athlete has brought so much pride and joy to my life and has instilled the work ethic that still drives me every day. To Anna, @mariotestino, @tonnegood & everyone at Vogue- thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me, teaching me, showing me the world, and being such a pleasure to work with."

"To @luizmattos1906 and my @imgmodels family, I don't thank you guys enough- I appreciate you so much. We did it!!!!!!!" she wrote in conclusion. "This one's dedicated to my biggest inspirations to work hard, my family, to all my coaches throughout my life and of course to the fans that have stuck by me from the start!!! Feeling extremely blessed."

In the accompanying spread, Hadid and Eaton, 28, show off their hurdling skills, jumping over neon green boxes while looking incredibly chic.

"It was so flattering to be considered for the shoot and an honor to work with icons like Gigi and Mario Testino," Eaton told ET exclusively. "I was impressed by Gigi's ability to pick up certain athletic moves for the shoot along with Testino's ability to command the whole set and get us both on the same page."

"Both were quite fun to work with," he added. "It was very unexpected how down to earth and honest they both were. I felt comfortable in their presence. I personally think the image of Gigi hurdling is one of the most iconic images I've seen, just because I was able to witness in person what she did in order to make that moment happen, and Mario's ability to capture it. He wasn't holding the shutter down. It was one click and it was done. We all went to go look at the image because it happened so fast we didn't know what to expect. When we saw it we all just stared at it for a long time in awe."

In another shot, Hadid appears flawless as she gives readers another peek at her sporty side while rocking a pair of black-and-white stiletto sneakers from Rihanna's Fenty X Puma shoe line and a mustard-yellow Pringle of Scotland frock.

Following the release of the images, Eaton took to Twitter to continue gushing over Hadid, tweeting, "In case it was still in question @GiGiHadid has crazy athletic ability. Her hurdle + heels was insane to see IRL."

"AE!!!! Thank you!!!" Hadid replied. "It's an honor to call you my hurdle coach."

Hadid's mother, Yolanda, also praised her daughter's exciting accomplishment via Instagram. "So proud of all that you are and all that you do with kindness and integrity," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star wrote, using the hashtags "#DreamsDoComeTrue," "#ProudMommy" and "#GoldMedalFashion."

Hadid, who has previously covered nine international and teen editions of the magazine, also made headlines in April for a romantic photo shoot with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik.