Georgia governor calls out 'C-list celebrities' threatening to boycott state over abortion bill

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called out "C-list celebrities" who have threatened to boycott filming in the state if a new abortion law goes into effect.

“I understand that some folks don’t like this new law. I’m fine with that,” Kemp, a Republican, said Saturday at a state GOP convention, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“We’re elected to do what’s right – and standing up for precious life is always the right thing to do," he continued.

"We are the party of freedom and opportunity. We value and protect innocent life — even though that makes C-list celebrities squawk."

Kemp signed the "heartbeat bill" into law May 7, prompting a long list of Hollywood stars to boycott working in the state, including Alyssa Milano, Sean Penn, Alec Baldwin and others.

The law will prohibit abortions in the state after a heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The law allows exceptions in the case of rape, incest, or if the life of the mother is in danger.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, actor Jason Bateman, along with director Ron Howard and producer Brian Grazer, are the latest to join the boycott.

Bateman's Netflix show "Ozark" films in Georgia, while Howard and Grazer were scheduled to shoot the Netflix movie "Hillbilly Elegy" in the state.