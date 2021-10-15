Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
George Takei roasts William Shatner as being an 'unfit' guinea pig

The two celebrities have allegedly 'bickered for years.'

New York Post
George Takei’s decades-long feud with William Shatner is rocketing into space. 

The "Star Trek" actor threw enough shade at his former on-screen captain to cause an eclipse, as he dismissed Shatner’s flight this week on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin capsule and described him as "not the fittest specimen." 

"He’s boldly going where other people have gone before," snarked Takei, 84, when Page Six asked him what he thought of Captain Kirk’s brief trip Wednesday to the edge of space. 

Blue Origin vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers walks with William Shatner after they flew into space in October 2021.

Blue Origin vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers walks with William Shatner after they flew into space in October 2021. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"He’s a guinea pig, 90 years old and it’s important to find out what happens," Takei added, as he spoke at the opening of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Wednesday night. 

"So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a good specimen to study. Although he’s not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he’ll be a specimen that’s unfit!" 

During his trip, the Canadian-born Shatner experienced a few minutes of weightlessness aboard the spacecraft and delivered a lengthy, meandering monologue after he landed. 

The two "Star Trek" stars have famously bickered for years with Takei accusing Shatner of ignoring him on the set and even changing the script for "Star Trek V" so Takei’s character, Hikaru Sulu, would not receive command of a spaceship. 

Takei has also slammed the "T.J. Hooker" star as "very self-centered." 

Blue Origin’s New Shepard Blue Origin’s New Shepard flies toward space carrying 90-year-old William Shatner and three other civilians on Wednesday near Van Horn, Texas.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard Blue Origin’s New Shepard flies toward space carrying 90-year-old William Shatner and three other civilians on Wednesday near Van Horn, Texas. ( Mario Tama/Getty Images)

In turn, Shatner has blasted Takei, claiming that "there’s a psychosis there … There must be something else inside George that is festering, and it makes him unhappy that he takes it out on me … Why would he go out of his way to denigrate me? It’s sad, I feel nothing but pity for him." 

 George Takei of 'The Terror: Infamy' speaks onstage during the AMC Networks portion of the Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour in Los Angeles.

 George Takei of 'The Terror: Infamy' speaks onstage during the AMC Networks portion of the Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour in Los Angeles. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for AMC)

Joining Takei at the play’s opening night were celebs including Joel Grey, Marilu Henner and Nicole Ari Parker. It makes Broadway history as the first play to be written by, directed by, lead produced by and starring black artists. 

This article first appeared in Page Six 

