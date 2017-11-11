George Takei denies allegation that he groped male model in 1980s

“Star Trek” star George Takei denied he groped a struggling actor and model in 1981.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Takei said the events described in a "Hollywood Reporter" interview with Scott R. Brunton “simply did not occur.”

“I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them,” Takei tweeted.

“The events he (Brunton) describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do,” he continued.

Takei called the accusations a “he said/he said situation” and added that the “very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful.”

Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter he met Takei at a bar in 1981 in Hollywood when he was 23 years old. Brunton said they exchanged numbers and went out after the former model broke up with a boyfriend.

Following a night out, the duo reportedly went back to Takei’s apartment for drinks. During the second round, Brunton said he began “feeling very disoriented and dizzy” and thought he “was going to pass out,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Brunton said he "must have passed out" after a drink, awaking to Takei groping him.

"The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear," Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter. "I came to and said, 'What are you doing?!' I said, 'I don't want to do this.'”

Brunton said he left Takei’s apartment and never reported the alleged incident.

Takei, an openly gay man, recently condemned the multiple sexual misconduct accusations made against “House of Cards” actor Kevin Spacey.

"When power is used in a nonconsensual situation, it is a wrong," Takei told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Men who improperly harass or assault do not do so because they are gay or straight – that is a deflection," he continued. "They do so because they have the power, and they chose to abuse it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.