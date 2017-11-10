Actor George Takei accused of sexual assault by former actor, model

George Takei, best known for his role in “Star Trek,” was accused Friday of sexual assault by a former actor and model, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Scott R. Brunton said the incident occurred in 1981 when he was beginning his career in Hollywood. He said he met Takei, who was 43 or 44 years old then, at a bar and the pair reportedly exchanged numbers and talked on occasion.

When Brunton, then 23 years old, broke up with his boyfriend at the time, he said Takei “was a great ear.”

"He was very good at consoling me and understanding that I was upset and still in love with my boyfriend," Brunton recalled to The Hollywood Reporter. "He was very good about me spilling my heart on my sleeve."

Following a night out, the duo reportedly went back to Takei’s apartment for drinks. During the second round, Brunton said he began “feeling very disoriented and dizzy” and thought he “was going to pass out,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Brunton claimed he “passed out” in a beanbag chair in Takei’s apartment and when he regained consciousness, he allegedly found himself in a compromising position.

"The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear," Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter. "I came to and said, 'What are you doing?!' I said, 'I don't want to do this.'”

Brunton claimed he left the apartment despite Takei telling him “to relax” and “get comfortable.”

“I managed to get my pants up and compose myself and I was just shocked,” Brunton said. “I walked out and went to my car until I felt well enough to drive home, and that was that."

Thinking no one would believe him, Brunton said he never went to the press with his story because “it’s my word against his,” he told the outlet.

But after Takei responded to allegations against Kevin Spacey, Brunton reportedly changed his mind.

Following actor Anthony Rapp’s sexual assault accusation against Spacey, and his subsequent apology in which he came out as gay, Takei told The Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 30 that the move was a “deflection” from the situation.

"When power is used in a non-consensual situation, it is a wrong," Takei said. "For Anthony Rapp, he has had to live with the memory of this experience of decades ago. For Kevin Spacey, who claims not to remember the incident, he was the older, dominant one who had his way.

“Men who improperly harass or assault do not do so because they are gay or straight -- that is a deflection,” Takei said. “They do so because they have the power, and they chose to abuse it."

Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn’t “want anything from [Takei] but an apology" but he expects him to “disown all this.”

Four friends of Brunton’s confirmed to the outlet that their friend had previously spoken to them about the incident.

Takei’s representative told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor was out of the country and couldn’t be reached for comment.