George Stephanopoulos’ Trump sit down gets thumped by John Legend, Steve Harvey

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and President Trump were outperformed by John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Steve Harvey.

Stephanopoulos’ heavily promoted Sunday night interview with the president attracted 3.91 million viewers, while ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” picked up 6.1 million viewers in the same timeslot, on the same network one week prior, according to TV by the Numbers, which cited Nielsen ratings.

The episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” that trounced Trump in the ratings featured the family of Legend and Teigen battling the cast of Bravo hit “Vanderpump Rules” with Harvey hosting.

ABC News aired several headline-making clips of Stephanopoulos’ sit down with Trump prior to the primetime special, so perhaps viewers were sick of it before it officially aired. Stephanopoulos also had to compete with Fox’s U.S. Open Golf Championship, which won the night averaging 7.29 million viewers.

Despite disappointing viewership, Trump made headlines during the wide-ranging interview. The president said he would be willing to listen to foreign governments if they approached him with information on a political rival, discussed UFOs, and even asked his chief of staff to leave the room because he was coughing.

Trump also discussed his favorite part of the job, unveiled plans for a new paint job for Air Force One and even called Stephanopoulos “a little wise guy” during a testy exchange.

"George, you're being a little wise guy, OK, which is, you know, typical for you," Trump said when asked why he didn't answer questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller about obstruction.

"Just so you understand. Very simple,” Trump said. “It's very simple. There was no crime. There was no collusion. The big thing's collusion. Now, there's no collusion. That means they set, it was a setup, in my opinion, and I think it's going to come out."

Meanwhile, the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” defeated the Legend family the previous Sunday on “Celebrity Family Feud.”