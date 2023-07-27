Garth Brooks working with Nashville police to build station next to his new bar

Garth Brooks' new Nashville, Tennessee, bar, Friends in Low Places, is still under construction and has a new addition in the works.

The Metro Nashville PD shared a tweet showing Police Chief John Drake with Brooks looking at the site, where they say a police substation will be built next to the bar.

"Chief Drake today joined @garthbrooks for a great walk through of his Friends in Low Places Bar under construction at 411 Broadway," Metro Nashville PD wrote. "As part of the renovation, Garth is providing the MNPD a substation in a building adjacent to his."

"We are so proud of this partnership!" they added.

Brooks’ bar is set to open soon, per the official website.

Brooks has already faced some criticism, prior to his bar opening, after he told Billboard last month that he would be selling "every brand of beer" in the wake of the Bud Light controversy over the brand’s work with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

"I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make," Brooks told Billboard. "Our thing is this: If you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a--hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway."

After receiving backlash from fans and critics, Brooks addressed the issue on his livestream, "Inside Studio G."

"Diversity, inclusiveness: that's me! That's always been me," he said.

"I get it, everybody’s got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me," he explained.

"I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. All-inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that’s OK, man. They have their opinions, they have their beliefs. I have mine."