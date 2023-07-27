Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Garth Brooks working with Nashville police to build station next to his new bar

The country star’s Friends in Low Places bar is set to open later this year

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
close
Country star Tyler Farr reacts to Garth Brooks comments on Bud Light amid the brand’s ongoing controversy Video

Country star Tyler Farr reacts to Garth Brooks comments on Bud Light amid the brand’s ongoing controversy

Tyler Farr shared his thoughts on Garth Brooks’ recent comments regarding serving Bud Light at his new bar, and the overall reaction people have had to the beer brand’s decision to collaborate with Dylan Mulvaney, a trans activist and TikTok star.

Garth Brooks' new Nashville, Tennessee, bar, Friends in Low Places, is still under construction and has a new addition in the works.

The Metro Nashville PD shared a tweet showing Police Chief John Drake with Brooks looking at the site, where they say a police substation will be built next to the bar.

"Chief Drake today joined @garthbrooks for a great walk through of his Friends in Low Places Bar under construction at 411 Broadway," Metro Nashville PD wrote. "As part of the renovation, Garth is providing the MNPD a substation in a building adjacent to his." 

"We are so proud of this partnership!" they added.

GARTH BROOKS' BUD LIGHT CONTROVERSY: COUNTRY SINGER REFUSES TO BOW DOWN TO CRITICS

Garth Brooks wearing a hat and motioning to a crowd

Garth Brooks has partnered with Metro Nashville PD to build a police substation by his new bar. ( Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Brooks’ bar is set to open soon, per the official website.

Brooks has already faced some criticism, prior to his bar opening, after he told Billboard last month that he would be selling "every brand of beer" in the wake of the Bud Light controversy over the brand’s work with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

"I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make," Brooks told Billboard. "Our thing is this: If you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a--hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway."

Garth Brooks smiles in a tan cowboy hat and black shirt onstage at the County Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Garth Brooks said he would be selling "every brand of beer" at his upcoming Nashville, Tennessee, bar in the wake of the Bud Light controversy. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

WATCH: JOHN RICH REACTS TO GARTH BROOKS' DECISION TO SELL ‘EVERY BRAND OF BEER’

John Rich reacts to Garth Brooks' decision to sell 'every brand of beer' Video

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After receiving backlash from fans and critics, Brooks addressed the issue on his livestream, "Inside Studio G." 

"Diversity, inclusiveness: that's me! That's always been me," he said.

Garth Brooks performs wearing signature black hat and coat

Garth Brooks did not back down after his "every brand of beer" comments stirred controversy, saying "Diversity, inclusiveness: that's me!" (Suzanne Cordeiro)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I get it, everybody’s got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me," he explained. 

"I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. All-inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that’s OK, man. They have their opinions, they have their beliefs. I have mine."

Trending