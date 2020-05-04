'Game of Thrones' actor Hafthor Bjornsson sets new deadlift record: 'I could've done more'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

“Game of Thrones” actor Hafthor Bjornsson set yet another strength record.

The actor who rose to fame playing Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on the immensely popular HBO fantasy drama series can add yet another feather in the cap of his decorated fitness career.

The 31-year-old Iceland native set a deadlift world record by lifting 501 kilograms (1,104 pounds) on Saturday. Bjornsson, the 2018 World’s Strongest Man, made the successful attempt at Thor’s Power Gym in his native Iceland.

“I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” Bjornsson told ESPN. “I’m happy with this.”

Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos (1,102 pounds).

Speaking to Fox News in 2018, ahead of the final season of “Game of Thrones,” he explained that he was planning to break even more records in the power-lifting world and clearly made good on that promise.

“I’ve won all the titles that I can win in the Strongman sport,” he said at the time. “But I still don’t feel satisfied yet. I want to win the title again. And that’s what my goal is now. I want to compete at least one more year, win the title once again and we’ll see.”

Although he has his sights set on breaking strength records, he admitted in 2018 that he was bitten by the acting bug and isn’t closed off to the idea of getting in front of the camera again.

“I’ll definitely try anything, at least once. I did enjoy my time on ‘Game of Thrones’ filming as Gregor Clegane, the Mountain. So, I could definitely see myself being the bad guy again, you know? I had a good time. I enjoyed it. Each time I was on set,” he explained. “I could definitely see myself being the bad guy again, but I’ll definitely try being the good guy again if the opportunity comes.”

