‘Game of Thrones’ star Gemma Whelan hasn’t seen most of series: ‘We didn’t have internet in our house’

[SPOILER ALERT: This article will discuss the series finale of “Game of Thrones.”]

The final season of “Game of Thrones” captivated tens of millions of viewers — but star Gemma Whelan wasn’t one of them.

Whelan, who portrayed Ironborn leader Yara Greyjoy beginning in Season 2, revealed Sunday that she hasn’t seen most of the HBO fantasy series, including the eighth and final season, because she didn't have access to the Internet.

"I haven't watched the end yet, no," she told U.K. TV program “Sunday Brunch”

"I do know what happens,” she said of the finale. “I came home and my husband was watching it and I saw the final bit but I haven't seen most of the series yet, because we didn't have internet in our house."

The show concluded last month with record-shattering ratings as the series’ beloved characters faced their final fates, ranging from death, banishment, imprisonment and who would ultimately be the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

While the 38-year-old Whelan’s character survives through the finale, she doesn’t lay claim to the Iron Throne. Even so, Whelan said she appreciated the journey.

"It was such a fun thing to do," Whelan said. "It's hard to quantify – having that on your CV definitely changes things, but in terms of actually that being a tangible thing in your life, it's hard to know. But of course, it really does help."

Whelan is currently starring in another HBO series, “Gentleman Jack.”