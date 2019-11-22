'Friends' star Courteney Cox's dogs rescued by good Samaritan after getting loose on busy road

Former “Friends” star Courteney Cox is breathing easy after a good Samaritan saved her two small dogs’ lives when they got loose on a busy road.

The 55-year-old star was spotted trying to chase down her two beloved pooches on the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles Wednesday after they somehow made an escape from her Malibu mansion.

According to TMZ, a paparazzo was there at the time and lept into action to help. Part of the incident was even recorded on his dashboard camera, showing Cox running into traffic to try and catch the speedy pups.

The good Samaritan reportedly helped stop traffic and scooped both the dogs up before any harm could come to them. Cox reportedly thanked him profusely and told him that he saved her dogs’ lives. The outlet reports no one, human or canine, was harmed in the scary incident.

Representatives for Cox did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

As People notes, earlier this year Cox consoled her “Friends” co-star Jennifer Aniston after she lost her dog. The “Morning Show” actress shared her late pet Dolly with ex-husband Justin Theroux.

When Theroux announced the white German shepherd’s death, Cox took to Instagram to comment: “We love you dolly” along with two broken heart emojis.

Cox was also one of the many to help welcome Aniston to Instagram in October with a quote from the pilot episode of the hit sitcom.

“Hi Jen!” she captioned an image of the two of them together. “Welcome to the social media world…it sucks. You’re gonna love it!”