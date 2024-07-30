'Sweet Valley High' author Francine Pascal dead at 92

Francine Pascal, the author and creator of the "Sweet Valley High" book series, has died. She was 92.

On Tuesday, Pascal's publisher, Penguin Random House, confirmed the death to The Associated Press. Her daughter, Laurie Wenk-Pascal, told the New York Times that her mother died due to lymphoma.

Wenk-Pascal did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Pascal created over 150 "Sweet Valley High" books, with the help of a team of various writers. The books followed identical twins Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield as they navigated teen romance, friendships, drama and more.

The first book of the series was published in 1983, with 180 more produced over the following 20 years, according to the AP. There were also several spin-offs, including "Sweet Valley Twins" and "Sweet Valley University."

The books were translated into 27 languages, selling hundreds of millions of copies worldwide.

The accompanying television series starred real-life twins, Cynthia and Brittany Daniel, and ran for four seasons from 1994 to 1997.

In a 2012 interview with The Guardian, Pascal said her goal was to make sure "Sweet Valley High" was enjoyable for "everyone."

"The books I had written before … were for a more sophisticated, educated audience," she said. "But I wanted Sweet Valley to be for everyone. There certainly was a lot of action – there’s nothing I didn’t throw in. But we like it because we don’t lead those lives."

The Associated Press contributed to this post.