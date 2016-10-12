Fox orders full season of 'Lethal Weapon' shenanigans

Apparently we're not too old for this s--t. Fox has ordered a full season of its action-packed drama "Lethal Weapon," the network announced Wednesday. The five additional hours will take the first season to 18 episodes.

"'Lethal Weapon' delivers an explosive and wildly entertaining core relationship between two cops, with dynamic performances by Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford, surrounded by cinematic action, endearing humor and true heart," said Fox Entertainment president David Madden. "Matt Miller, McG, Dan Lin and Jennifer Gwartz have done a tremendous job on this show, which has proven to be a self-starter and solid companion for Empire. We are thrilled to add these episodes to 'Lethal Weapon''s first season."

The series is a remake of the hit film franchise and stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans in the iconic roles of Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh, respectively.

According to Fox, the series premiere was Fox's most-watched fall premiere in two years. The show is the No. 3 new drama of the fall -- tied with CBS' "Bull" -- and is averaging 11.5 million viewers across all platforms in Live+7 ratings.

NBC's "This Is Us "and ABC's "Designated Survivor" and "Speechless" have also been picked up for full seasons.

"Lethal Weapon" airs Wednesdays at on Fox.