Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jay-Z denies rape claims, 'Duck Dynasty' star has Alzheimer's

Salma Hayek and husband attended reopening of Notre Dame after massive donation, Garth Brooks prioritized his children ahead of his fame

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jay-Z in a white shirt and suit looks to his left on the carpet with thick dreadlocks split Phil Robertson of 'Ducky Dynasty' wears a green shirt and patterned scarf around his head, looking to his right

Jay-Z released a statement denying allegations that he drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl with Sean 'Diddy' Combs at a Video Music Award's afterparty in 2000. The son of "Duck Dynasty" patriarch Phil Robertson shared his father is suffering from Alzheimer's disease. (Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

TOP 3:

- Jay-Z sends blistering memo amid Diddy allegations.

- 'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

- Lindsay Lohan's new look sparks curiosity about hot new celebrity plastic surgery trend.

Francois-Henri Pinault in a dark coat sits next to wife Salma Hayek in a green furry jacket at the Notre Dame reopening

Salma Hayek and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, attended the formal reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in France. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

'MOMENT IN HISTORY' - Salma Hayek, billionaire husband attend Notre Dame reopening after donating $113 million for restoration.

'LIFE AT ITS BEST' - Garth Brooks gave up being 'biggest superstar' on planet to raise kids in Oklahoma.

KEEPING IT 'REAL' - Brandi Glanville shares stripped down photo as she claims her 'looks are ruined' by mystery illness.

Katie Holmes soft smiles for a photo with young daughter Suri with a red bow in her hair and black dress with stars

Katie Holmes spoke out to condemn a report about her daughter, Suri Cruise, whom she shares with ex-husband and actor, Tom Cruise, on her Instagram story. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

'IT'S DANGEROUS' - Katie Holmes slams claims Tom Cruise trust fund made daughter Suri a millionaire.

SCREAM QUEEN - ‘Maude’ star and scream queen Adrienne Barbeau spotted in Hollywood as her legendary career continues.

'CLASSLESS' - 'SNL' slammed for United Healthcare murder segment on 'Weekend Update.'

Bella Hadid in a black halter dress looks serious on the carpet with a pretty updo

Viewers had mixed reactions to Bella Hadid's appearance on "Yellowstone." (Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

'WEIRD FLEX' - ‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan facing backlash for casting supermodel Bella Hadid as his girlfriend.

