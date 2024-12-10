Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jay-Z denies rape claims, 'Duck Dynasty' star has Alzheimer's

TOP 3:
- Jay-Z sends blistering memo amid Diddy allegations.
- 'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
- Lindsay Lohan's new look sparks curiosity about hot new celebrity plastic surgery trend.
'MOMENT IN HISTORY' - Salma Hayek, billionaire husband attend Notre Dame reopening after donating $113 million for restoration.
'LIFE AT ITS BEST' - Garth Brooks gave up being 'biggest superstar' on planet to raise kids in Oklahoma.
KEEPING IT 'REAL' - Brandi Glanville shares stripped down photo as she claims her 'looks are ruined' by mystery illness.
'IT'S DANGEROUS' - Katie Holmes slams claims Tom Cruise trust fund made daughter Suri a millionaire.
SCREAM QUEEN - ‘Maude’ star and scream queen Adrienne Barbeau spotted in Hollywood as her legendary career continues.
'CLASSLESS' - 'SNL' slammed for United Healthcare murder segment on 'Weekend Update.'
'WEIRD FLEX' - ‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan facing backlash for casting supermodel Bella Hadid as his girlfriend.
