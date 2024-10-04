Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Diddy parties allegedly included warning, Garth Brooks denies rape claims

Elton John details his missing body parts, King Charles misses Prince Harry

A photographer from Diddy's parties claims the gatherings included a warning; Garth Brooks was sued for rape and denies the allegations. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

-Diddy party photog who reportedly broke 1999 Jennifer Lopez romance says nude bashes included warning for kids

-Garth Brooks accused of sexual assault in latest controversy to plague country music superstar

-Elton John lists his missing body parts, reveals ‘the only thing left to me’

A split side by side image of Prince William, King Charles and Prince Harry

King Charles misses "darling boy" Prince Harry, but Prince William insists on "absolute ban," expert says. (Getty Images)

ROYAL PARIAH - King Charles misses 'darling boy' Prince Harry, but Prince William insists on 'absolute ban,' expert says.

BIKINI BADGERING - Sydney Sweeney says paparazzi yelled at her family to force her out of home in a bikini. 

Blue Bloods - Tom Selleck

"Blue Bloods" was cancelled after 14 seasons.  (Getty Images)

‘TAKEN FOR GRANTED’ - ‘Blue Bloods’ star Tom Selleck upset by show cancelation. 

'DARKEST HOUR' - Eric Church supports Hurricane Helene victims by donating royalties from new song.

Kathie Lee Gifford, Cody Gifford and Cassidy Gifford posing together

Kathie Lee Gifford says she'd be "in an insane asylum without Jesus." (Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

FIRM BELIEVER - Kathie Lee Gifford would be 'in an insane asylum without Jesus' but 'can't stand religion.' 

REST IN PEACE - 'General Hospital' star Ron Hale dead at 78.

NO PHOTOS PLEASE - Lana Del Rey calls out paparazzi who ‘won’t stop flying drones’ after surprise wedding to alligator tour guide. 

