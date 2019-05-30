Fox News announces town hall with 2020 presidential hopeful Julian Castro

Fox News will host 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, former and former Housing and Urban Development secretary, for a town hall on June 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

“Special Report” host Bret Baier and “The Story” host Martha MacCallum will moderate the one-hour event live from Phoenix.

Baier and MacCallum recently moderated similar events with 2020 hopefuls Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and potential candidate Howard Schultz. Their Fox News colleague Chris Wallace moderated a town hall with South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who's also in the running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Our town halls have been overwhelmingly successful, which continues to prove that Fox News is the destination for Democratic presidential candidates. We look forward to hosting Julian Castro and having another informative conversation that will no doubt help shape the 2020 race,” said Fox News President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace.

Castro may be hoping for a larger audience than he attracted during his CNN town hall on April 11; it averaged only 654,000 viewers.

In contrast, Fox News averaged 2.6 million for the Sanders town hall, 1.9 million for Schultz, 1.6 million for Klobuchar and 1.1 million for Buttigieg.

In addition to their town halls, Baier and MacCallum also co-hosted last year’s midterm election coverage -- the highest-rated midterm election programming in cable news history with 7.8 million viewers.