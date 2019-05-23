Fox Nation announces new shows hosted by Tyrus, Kat Timpf, Tammy Bruce and Lawrence Jones

Fox News contributors Tyrus, Kat Timpf, Tammy Bruce and Lawrence Jones will host new shows on Fox Nation, the network announced Thursday.

The programming additions will start to hit Fox Nation, the on-demand, subscription-based streaming service, on June 10.

Tyrus’ “NUFFSAID” will feature celebrity interviews with the first episode, including chats with John Rich of Big & Rich, MLB legend Cal Ripken Jr. and rapper Snoop Dogg, among others.

“Sincerely Kat” is aimed at Millennials and will feature Timpf discussing everything from politics to relationships, while “Get Tammy Bruce” features the Fox News contributor offering analysis of the week’s biggest cultural stories.

Jones will host a debate program, “Keeping up with Jones,” in addition to “Man on the Street,” an extension of his man-on-the-street segments that appear on “Hannity.”

Britt McHenry will continue to co-host “UN-PC,” with rotating co-hosts.

The programming announcement comes a week after Fox News superfans packed the W Scottsdale hotel in Scottsdale, Ariz. for the inaugural Fox Nation fan summit.

Jones, Abby Hornacek, Tomi Lahren, David Webb, Tom Shillue, Pete Hegseth, Ed Henry, Bill Bennett and Diamond & Silk were among the Fox Nation personalities to mingle with happy viewers.

Fox Nation is an on-demand, subscription-based streaming service for Fox News superfans. All programming on Fox Nation is commercial-free and available in the service’s library, allowing subscribers to access the programs at any time.

The service features thousands of hours of content, including daily short-form programming from Lahren, Webb, Judge Andrew Napolitano and more, plus long-form investigative series.