Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has been sued for wrongful death and negligence after he allegedly hit a pedestrian walking in a crosswalk earlier this year.

Israel Sanchez, 47, was killed in the accident. His daughter, Ashley Sanchez, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The incident occurred March 18, and Klinghoffer was accused of driving a black SVU with no license plates at the time. He allegedly turned at a stoplight, driving through a crosswalk when he hit Sanchez.

According to video footage presented by the plaintiffs, which was obtained from a neighbor's Ring camera, a black car was seen hitting Israel. According to the lawsuit, Sanchez suffered blunt force trauma to the head and died a few hours after the collision at a hospital.

The lawsuit, obtained by The Associated Press, alleges Klinghoffer was texting and driving at the time of the incident. The video footage captures the driver holding an object above the vehicle's steering wheel.

"My dad was known for being a great chef, the most talented of his family, the greatest grandpa always full of love and joy," Ashley said in a news release, according to The Associated Press. "His smile was so infectious. His life was taken by a careless act of a person who didn’t bother to look where he was driving."

The ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist is on tour with Pearl Jam, the outlet reported. Earlier this month, Eddie Vedder and the members of Pearl Jam canceled a string of shows on the European leg of their Dark Matter World Tour, citing recovery from a continued "illness" within the band.

The rock stars announced back-to-back cancellations June 30 for their July 2 and 3 shows in Berlin. Earlier in June, the Grammy Award-winning group canceled a concert in London due to "illness in the band."

Klinghoffer's rep did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.