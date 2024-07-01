Pearl Jam cancels multiple European concert dates due to 'illness in the band'

Eddie Vedder and the members of Pearl Jam canceled a string of shows on the European leg of their Dark Matter World Tour, citing recovery from a continued "illness" within the band.

The rockstars announced back-to-back cancelations Sunday for their July 2 and 3 shows in Berlin. Earlier in the week, the Grammy Award-winning group was forced to cancel a concert in London due to "illness in the band."

"We are sorry to share that the Pearl Jam concerts scheduled for Tuesday, July 2nd and Wednesday, July 3rd in Berlin are canceled," the group shared on social media. "Despite everyone’s best efforts, the band has yet to make a full recovery.

"The impacts of this decision are not lost on us. We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money, and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see the band and it is heart wrenching to have to disappoint you."

They added, "We also appreciate the many people whose hard work goes into making these shows happen. Please trust we never take these decisions lightly and try to do everything possible to show up for you all. We wish a reschedule had been possible for this tour leg and hope to come back to Berlin soon."

Pearl Jam noted that tickets would be "refunded at the point of purchase," before thanking fans for their "continued understanding and support, it means the world."

Days before, the band canceled a scheduled show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London due to "illness in the band." They wrote on social media that the decision to cancel was "the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule."

"There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage. We couldn't be more disappointed to not play one of our favorite cities this tour," they wrote online.

It's unclear when and if Pearl Jam will resume their tour. The next shows are scheduled for July 6 and July 8 in Barcelona before a gig at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain.

The iconic ‘90s group released their 12th studio album, "Dark Matter," in April and embarked on a massive world tour the following month.

Recorded over a three-week stint at the legendary Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California, Vedder said the catalog is the band’s "best work."

"We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work," Vedder said in a press release. "No hyperbole, I think this is our best work."