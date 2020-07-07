Former Miss Colombia dances in video just weeks after leg amputation: 'We must be resilient in life'

Former Miss Colombia Daniela Alvarez is making the most out of a difficult journey.

The beauty pageant winner, who won the title in her native country's pageant in 2011, posted an inspirational video of herself dancing just three weeks after having her left foot and part of her left leg amputated.

"No matter the difficulties! We must be resilient in life!! #enrumbatecondaniella," Alvarez captioned the Instagram video.

In the clip, Alvarez, who is also a Unicef television host, dances with her brother Ricki Alvarez at home. She swings her hips to the music and pulls off more than a few dips with a giant smile on her face.

The beauty queen's followers were in awe of her strength, flooding her comments with heart emojis and well wishes.

"Your joy and energy are absolutely contagious 💕 Thank you for so many teachings," one follower wrote.

Another commended Alvarez: "What a nice way of seeing life!"

"Love conquers all!!! Dani you are adorable. Thanks for that example❤️," commented another.

According to Hola!, Alvarez announced last month that she had to have her left leg amputated due to complications from a routine surgery to remove a lump in her abdomen.

The pageant winner shared photos of her time spent in the hospital with her 2.5 million Instagram followers. On June 14, she shared touching photos with her loved ones, who swarmed her with kisses and hugs in her hospital room, which was decked out with balloons.

"I want to share with you my new version, I love my body just like before, I'm happy to be here in this world to overcome all the challenges that come in my new life," Alvarez captioned the series of pics. "I know from God's hand I will accomplish EVERYTHING. let's go forward!!"

On her third day of recovery, Alvarez said she had "not cried a second" with the exception of one emotional moment due to the pain she felt after surgery.

"I am happy to be in this world to enjoy life and you," she wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time.

Alvarez was crowned the winner of the 2011 Miss Colombia pageant. She then went on to represent her country at the Miss Universe pageant in December 2012.