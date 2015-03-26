Former KISS Guitarist Arrested for Assault; Four Dead Dogs Found on Property

Former KISS guitarist Vincent Cusano -- aka Vinnie Vincent -- allegedly smacked his wife in the face and dragged her through a pile of broken glass on the night he was arrested, TMZ reports.

Then, when cops arrived to the house, they found four dead dogs at the scene, according to law enforcement.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that on May 22, Vincent's wife, Diane, arrived at the Sheriff's Office "covered in blood" and reeking of alcohol.



Cops say 44-year-old Diane told the officers how she had just escaped from the couple's Tennessee home after Vincent "smacked her in the face" following an argument about a "female subject [Vincent] was talking to."

Diane explained, "Vincent dragged her through a pile of glass from a broken plate that had been on the floor since before the argument started."

Diane told police 58-year-old Vincent threw her on the ground four times, but she eventually escaped and drove herself to the station.

Cops dispatched officers to the home where they found "four sealed containers containing deceased dogs."

Diane told the cops the dogs had been "killed by one of their aggressive dogs."

Vincent was eventually arrested and booked for aggravated domestic assault and his bond was set at $10,000.