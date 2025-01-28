Former Danity Kane member accuses Diddy of treating her 'like a piece of meat' during 'troubling interactions'

Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly treated former Danity Kane member D. Woods "like a piece of meat."

Woods opened up about her experience working with Combs during season three of "Making the Band." The Combs-produced girl group formed with Woods, Aubrey O'Day, Shannon Bex, Dawn Richard and Aundrea Fimbres.

The musician insinuated she and the other members of Danity Kane had "troubling interactions" with Combs while filming the reality TV show.

"He did it in different ways with all of us, picking and prodding, just a way to chip and knock away and then praise you," Woods claimed to ABC News.

Woods spoke out for the first time in Investigation Discovery's new docuseries, "The Fall of Diddy." The singer watched a clip from "Making the Band" in which she interacted with the rapper.

"I see myself standing in these dark, scary, predatory spaces, and hearing somebody say some of the most degrading things to me," she told ABC.

"Somebody constantly treating you like a piece of meat, only seeing, only valuing you for your sex appeal," Woods explained when asked how the behavior was "predatory." "In some of the environments, it was even scary to be by yourself."

Woods claimed she had not spoken out previously because she did not think she would be believed.

"It’s more of a question of why I have not been able to speak up in the past, and I would say that this moment now is a time where I feel like my experience, my truth will really be heard and actually considered and believed," she explained.

"Not talking hasn't changed anything either."

Representatives for Combs claimed "The Fall of Diddy" and other documentaries that have aired following his arrest are "rushing to cash in on the media circus" surrounding the sexual assault allegations against the rapper.

"The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context," Combs' lawyers said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "By withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations."

"This production is clearly intended to present a one-sided and prejudicial narrative. As we've said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every publicity stunt or facially ridiculous claim. He has full confidence in the facts and the judicial process, where the truth will prevail: the accusations against him are pure fiction."

Aubrey O'Day, who also appeared on Danity Kane's season of "Making the Band," spoke out about Combs' alleged abuse after his arrest.

"His behavior could have been stopped long before things like this broke our hearts to read," she wrote Oct. 1 on X. "His abuse didn’t have to reach me & many others including women, men, & minors who will forever traumatize an entire industry."

"He is a soulless human inside of a systemic problem within the entertainment industry that has been [run] by soulless people before he even hit the scene," she continued. "So many people have tried to warn you, but his charisma fooled you. A lot of people are responsible for keeping him in a place of power & visibility, and if that part resonates [with] you, may you feel the same grieving that all of his victims won’t ever be able to fully repair."

She added, "You were complicit. That needs to be acknowledged before things can truly change. Please think twice before you laugh at the jokes circulating. A lot of people’s lives were changed forever after crossing paths with this man."

Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in an indictment unsealed on Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities allege Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

Combs has denied all allegations against him.

Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled Combs' trial to begin on May 5. The prosecution expects the government's case to take three weeks to lay out, while Combs' legal team estimated needing one week to argue the rapper's defense.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also noted the investigation is ongoing and pointed to the possibility of a superseding indictment, which could lengthen the trial.